PITTSBURGH - Off-duty police officer Calvin Hall, who was shot early Saturday morning in Pittsburgh’s Homewood neighborhood, has died, officials confirmed Wednesday.
Hall, 36, was at a house on Monticello Street visiting friends when he was shot multiple times, according to investigators.
Related Headlines
STORY: Who is Calvin Hall, the off-duty officer shot in Homewood?
“We as a Bureau are heartbroken. We are in mourning. We are supporting each other, and we are keeping Officer Hall’s family in our prayers and doing whatever we can to support and lift them in this dark, devastating time,” Pittsburgh Bureau of Police Chief Scott Schubert said in a statement.
Hall was stationed in Northview Heights for the last two years. Police said he was assigned there because of his positive attitude and ability to relate to people.
Officials said Hall previously worked for Braddock Police and had also worked as a police officer for Point Park University.
No arrests have been made in the shooting.
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to breaking news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
TRENDING NOW:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}