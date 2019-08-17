PITTSBURGH - Charges have just been filed against a Pittsburgh police officer accused of driving drunk and fleeing after hitting a bicyclist on the North Side.
Police said Brian Martin was off duty when he hit the bicyclist in June at Allegheny and Ridge avenues on the North Side.
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive Allegheny County news alerts. CLICK HERE to find out how.
The victim told investigators he was riding his bike along the curb when he was hit from behind by a pickup truck.
Police believe Martin hit the victim minutes after leaving Tequila Cowboy.
Officers said the GPS system in Martin's truck showed it was on Allegheny Avenue at the time of the crash.
Martin is charged with accidents involving death or personal injury, driving under the influence and reckless driving.
TRENDING NOW:
- 6 western PA massage parlors raided as part of national human trafficking investigation
- Treasure hunter finds memory card from GoPro containing man's last moments; returns to parents
- TV reporter killed when stunt plane crashes in Louisiana
- VIDEO: Digital IDs rolling out in some states
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}