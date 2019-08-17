  • Off-duty Pittsburgh police officer accused of hitting bicyclist, fleeing scene while drunk

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - Charges have just been filed against a Pittsburgh police officer accused of driving drunk and fleeing after hitting a bicyclist on the North Side. 

    Police said Brian Martin was off duty when he hit the bicyclist in June at Allegheny and Ridge avenues on the North Side.

    The victim told investigators he was riding his bike along the curb when he was hit from behind by a pickup truck.

    Police believe Martin hit the victim minutes after leaving Tequila Cowboy.

    Officers said the GPS system in Martin's truck showed it was on Allegheny Avenue at the time of the crash.

    Martin is charged with accidents involving death or personal injury, driving under the influence and reckless driving. 

