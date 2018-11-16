  • Officer Brian Shaw being remembered 1 year after being killed in line of duty

    NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. - Saturday will mark one year since the New Kensington Police Department was changed forever.

    Officer Brian Shaw was killed in the line of duty on Nov. 17, 2017.

    Channel 11's Melanie Marsalko sits down with the chief of police to talk about how the department has changed, and how it’s made it through one of their darkest times, on Channel 11 News at 6:15 p.m.

