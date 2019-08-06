OFFICER CALVIN HALL: DA says paperwork around officer's death will remain sealed for the time being

PITTSBURGH - District Attorney Stephen Zappala said he's planning to keep paperwork related to the shooting death of a Pittsburgh police officer sealed for the time being.
Officer Calvin Hall, 36, was shot and killed July 14 while off duty at a party in Homewood.
The alleged gunman, Christian Bey, was arrested a few days later, but police and court documents related to the investigation and arrest have never been released.
Zappala said this was done intentionally to protect the witnesses who helped with the investigation.
"We lost one life already. I'm not going to lose another life. That's what the grand jury is supposed to do, protect individuals that have the fortitude to step up, and that's what we are doing," he said.
The DA said there is no video of the shooting, so investigators and prosecutors are relying on witness testimony.
A grand jury investigation is currently underway and Zappala said he expects to release more information in about two weeks.
