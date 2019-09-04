PITTSBURGH - The final numbers are in for the blood drive honoring Pittsburgh police officer Calvin Hall.
More than 800 lives were saved when 281 units were collected over the last month.
Channel 11 has been reporting since May about the severe shortage of blood in Pittsburgh.
Hall's department wanted a way to honor him after the officer was shot and killed in July while he was off duty.
