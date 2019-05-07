  • Police investigating officer-involved shooting in Kennedy township

    Updated:

    KENNEDY TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Allegheny County.

    The officer-involved shooting happened around 2 p.m. at the Kenmawr Plaza in Kennedy Township.

    This is a breaking news story. We're updating this story as we learn more and will have a live report during Channel 11 News at 5.

    Channel 11 has learned that the person who was shot has not died.

