KENNEDY TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Police say an officer-involved shooting Tuesday in Kennedy Township started as an undercover drug bust.
The shooting happened around 2 p.m. at the Kenmawr Plaza in Kennedy Township. From Chopper 11, you could see a large portion of the plaza parking lot is blocked off by police tape.
Channel 11's Amy Marcinkiewicz learned that the officer who fired the shot was not with the Kennedy Township Police Department. She's working to learn which agency that officer works for.
A man in a red SUV was shot and taken to the hospital. His injuries did not appear life-threatening, according to police.
State police investigators said the police were talking to the suspect, but he did not do what they were asking.
The suspect allegedly drove his car toward several officers in an attempt to hit them, which was when the officers fired their weapons.
Officers hit the suspect twice in the right arm. He also suffered facial and head injuries from bullet fragments.
No officers were seriously injured. .
In addition to Kennedy Township and state police, Allegheny County police, Stowe Township police and the FBI were involved.
