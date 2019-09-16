AMBRIDGE, Pa. - A 14-year-old boy Beaver County boy was shocked with a Taser by an Ambridge police officer when a fight broke out after a high school football game Friday night, investigators said.
The boy suffered facial injuries, including a broken jaw, after he fell to the pavement.
Police said a crowd had gathered three blocks from away from the high school Friday night and a fight was breaking out. Officers said someone in the crowd was screaming 'He's got a gun,' and pointed at the teen boy.
