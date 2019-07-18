  • Officers return to street where Pittsburgh police officer was shot

    PITTSBURGH - Police returned to the street where Pittsburgh police officer Calvin Hall was shot over the weekend.

    Channel 11's Amy Hudak saw officers carrying an evidence box out of a home on Montecello Street in Homewood and placing the box into a crime scene investigation truck.

    Officers also took pictures around the home.

    The search took place on the same street where Hall was trying to break up an argument between people early Sunday morning. Moments later, he was shot three times in the back.

    Hall died at a hospital on Wednesday.

