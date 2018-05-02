  • Officials host summit to combat opioid, heroin epidemic

    Updated:

    MONONGAHELA, Pa. - Officials in Washington County are coming together to combat the opioid and heroin epidemic Wednesday.  

    DOWNLOAD THE WPXI NEWS APP

    The mayor of Monongahela told Channel 11 officials are holding a summit to come up with solutions to the drug problem.  

    RELATED HEADLINE: Lawmakers considering mandated treatment for addicts to solve opioid epidemic

    Leaders from Washington County including the district attorney and the coroner will be there. 

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Officials host summit to combat opioid, heroin epidemic

  • Headline Goes Here

    Crews battle house fire in Hanover Township

  • Headline Goes Here

    Gov. Wolf to host meeting on opioid epidemic

  • Headline Goes Here

    Tires, televisions dumped at war memorial park

  • Headline Goes Here

    Off-duty officer attacked in road rage incident