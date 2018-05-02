MONONGAHELA, Pa. - Officials in Washington County are coming together to combat the opioid and heroin epidemic Wednesday.
The mayor of Monongahela told Channel 11 officials are holding a summit to come up with solutions to the drug problem.
RELATED HEADLINE: Lawmakers considering mandated treatment for addicts to solve opioid epidemic
Leaders from Washington County including the district attorney and the coroner will be there.
