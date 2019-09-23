0 Officials identify 3 men found dead after drug overdoses on Pittsburgh's South Side

PITTSBURGH - Authorities have identified the three men who died from overdoses on the South Side early Sunday morning.

According to the Allegheny County Medical Examiner's Office, these are the names of the victims who died:

Joel Pecina, 32

Josue Serrano, 38

Rubiel Clemente-Martinez, 32

Each man was pronounced dead by the medical examiner's office before 6 a.m. Sunday. However, officials still have not confirmed what caused those overdose deaths yet.

Four others are in the hospital after being found in several locations on the South Side early Sunday. Police confirmed that it was an isolated drug overdose situation.

All of the victims were male and were wearing orange wristbands, police said. The victims reportedly ingested the drugs at a location different from any of the events where orange wristbands were distributed.

There's no indication from narcotics detectives, however, what specific drug was ingested.

Investigators said the situation involves a total of seven men and that three are dead and four were taken to Mercy Hospital. Police said five men were found in an apartment and one was in an elevator at a building on Tunnel Boulevard at the South Side Works. Another man was found on the street at the corner of 26th Street and Carson Street. One victim called 911 for help around 2 a.m. police said. The men who were taken to the hospital had conditions ranging from serious to critical.

In a statement to Channel 11, the management of the apartment building where some of the overdoses occurred said:

"The individuals that were involved in the incident were not residents of our community. It is our understanding that they were acquaintances of a resident in good standing. It is also our understanding that the group had attended an outside event before returning to the apartment. We express our deepest sympathies to the families and friends of the affected individuals and send our thoughts and prayers to those who were transported to the hospital. We are working closely with the local authorities. As this is an ongoing police investigation, all questions should be directed to the Pittsburgh Police Department."

Officers said all of the victims were wearing orange wristbands. Investigators said they had identified multiple venues where events took place involving that color paper bands around the city. However, the victims did not take the drugs at the event, police said.

Hospitals and first responders were alerted around the area to be on the lookout for any patients coming in with orange wristbands or exhibiting the same symptoms as the victims on the South Side as a precaution.

Police were only calling it a medical situation before confirming the drug overdoses.

Investigators are asking anyone who knows about this to call police at 412-323-7161.

