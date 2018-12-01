  • Officials identify suspect, victim in fatal shooting outside McKeesport body shop

    MCKEESPORT, Pa. - UPDATE 10:08 P.M.: County police say Eben Brown, 46, of McKeesport surrendered at the McKeesport police station shortly after the shooting and told them he killed John Benedek, 41, of Elizabeth.

    Police say Brown confronted Benedek, a co-owner of J&M Automotive, about work that had been done on his car, and then shot Benedek.

    Brown is charged with homicide and is awaiting arraignment in the county jail.

    A man was shot and killed Friday afternoon in McKeesport.

    First responders found the man near an auto body shop in the 2600 block of Fifth Avenue around 3:15 p.m, Allegheny County Police said. He had suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

    He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

    Homicide detectives are investigating. A large amount of blood could be seen at the scene.

