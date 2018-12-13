Officials: Man allegedly hunted deer from car with crossbow

NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. - State game officials have charged a Pittsburgh-area man with hunting deer from his car with a loaded crossbow.
William Fundy was charged by summons this week with offenses including using a vehicle to attempt to hunt game or wildlife.
Related Headlines
If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter.
Police in New Kensington tell our news partners at TribLIVE they found Fundy after receiving a call from someone who claimed to have heard shots on Nov. 21.
Fundy allegedly had a loaded crossbow on the front passenger seat and later told police he found deer while driving and attempted to kill them.
RELATED HEADLINE: Which area roads have the most frequent deer encounters?
Fundy also is charged with drug possession. He is scheduled for a court hearing on Jan. 10.
It wasn't immediately known if he had retained an attorney who could comment on the charges.
TRENDING NOW:
- Del Monte recalling more than 64,000 cases of corn
- Pennsylvania giving away anti-overdose drug naloxone Thursday
- Teen says friend's brother raped her on couch next to his sleeping girlfriend
- VIDEO: Possible burglar trapped in Chinese restaurant grease vent for 2 days, deputies say
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}