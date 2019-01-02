WHITE OAK, Pa. - A man shot at police as a standoff unfold Wednesday morning in White Oak, officials said.
The incident began about 4 a.m. on State Street, where the man was barricaded inside a home.
Investigators said the 20-year-old man stole a gun from family members.
Shots were fired at police, and the man shot himself in the shoulder, officials said. No officers were injured.
SWAT officers were brought in and tried communicating with the man.
The scene cleared by 8 a.m.
