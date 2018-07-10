Officials rescue animals from deplorable conditions in barn

Law enforcement officials on Tuesday rescued a number of animals, including horses, living in deplorable conditions in Mount Pleasant.
Channel 11 was there as the officials moved on a barn where the animals lived. Neighbors say they’ve been trying to take care of and get the animals help for years.
Melanie Marsalko is working to find out what’s going to happen to the property owner and what’s next for the animals.
TRENDING NOW:
- Live Nation offers compensatory tickets to Jimmy Buffett fans stuck in long lines
- Suspended Aliquippa asst. police chief arrested on new charges
- 3 Pittsburgh-area YMCA locations closing in August
- VIDEO: Python Found in Checked Bag at Miami Airport
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}