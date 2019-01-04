Officials see dramatic, unexpected drop in local overdose deaths

PITTSBURGH - Experts are seeing a dramatic and unexpected drop in overdose deaths in Allegheny County.
According to Overdose Free PA, overdose deaths dropped nearly 60 percent last year compared to 2017.
The final numbers for 2018 are still being calculated, but the Allegheny County Medical Examiner, Dr. Karl Williams, expects the drop will still be significant.
Paramedics with Pittsburgh EMS say they’re responding to fewer calls for overdoses.
The unit has also seen cardiac arrest calls linked to overdoses drop from 25 percent to below 10 percent over the last 18 months.
11 Investigates Aaron Martin took a look at why the numbers are dropping and why the success could be difficult to replicate in 2019 for Channel 11 News beginning at 5 p.m.
