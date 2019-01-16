Ohio doctor facing wrongful death lawsuit

An Ohio doctor is accused of giving terminally ill patients lethal doses of pain medication.
Dr. William Husel practiced medicine at Mount Carmel West Hospital in Columbus.
He is accused of ordering potentially lethal doses of fentanyl for more than 27 intensive care patients.
TRENDING NOW:
- First of 3 wintry systems moving through area Wednesday
- Michael Strahan offers Clemson Tigers 'proper meal' after President Trump's dinner
- Sears staves off liquidation, stores to remain open
- VIDEO: Fugitive leaves 'I'm not here' note on mattress, gets caught hiding in dresser
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
The families of two of those patients are suing the hospital and Husel, claiming the doctor killed two women with significantly excessive and potentially fatal doses of the pain killer.
The hospital says it has fired Husel following an internal investigation.
It has also removed 20 employees from patient care pending further investigation.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}