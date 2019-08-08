NEVILLE TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Police are looking for clues after a body was found in the Ohio River.
The discovery was made near Neville Island.
Officials told Channel 11 a man in a boat found the body near the West View Water Treatment Plant.
We're working to get more information, for Channel 11 Morning News starting at 4:30 a.m.
