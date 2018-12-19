  • Ohio t-shirt company applies for 'yinzer' trademark

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - If you’ve spent any amount of time in Pittsburgh, you’ve definitely heard the word “yinzer.” And if you’ve spent enough time here, you’ve probably even been called one.

    But a new trademark application could give ownership of the word to an Ohio company.

    RELATEDNational Geographic finally catches on to how cool Pittsburgh is

    Homage LLC, a company based in Columbus, Ohio, that operates t-shirt stores across the region, applied for the trademark earlier this year.

    RELATED:

    The company operates a store in East Liberty and sells all kinds of t-shirts, hoodies and accessories. 

    The trademark application is still pending, but if approved, it could prevent other companies and businesses from legally using the word in promotional or marketing materials.

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories