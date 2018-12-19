Ohio t-shirt company applies for 'yinzer' trademark

PITTSBURGH - If you’ve spent any amount of time in Pittsburgh, you’ve definitely heard the word “yinzer.” And if you’ve spent enough time here, you’ve probably even been called one.
But a new trademark application could give ownership of the word to an Ohio company.
RELATED: National Geographic finally catches on to how cool Pittsburgh is
Homage LLC, a company based in Columbus, Ohio, that operates t-shirt stores across the region, applied for the trademark earlier this year.
RELATED:
- Woman in critical condition, road shut down for hours after crash in Duquesne
- Deputy kills 3 family members, confesses on police radio before killing self
- 6 charged with regularly beating toddler, using him as ashtray
- VIDEO: Police investigating second attempted child luring by man wearing Santa suit
- Download the WPXI News App
The company operates a store in East Liberty and sells all kinds of t-shirts, hoodies and accessories.
The trademark application is still pending, but if approved, it could prevent other companies and businesses from legally using the word in promotional or marketing materials.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}