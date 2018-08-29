SUGARCREEK TOWNSHIP, Ohio - An Ohio teenager who had been missing since witnessing his father’s murder in 2017 has been found, police said.
According to Channel 11’s sister station WHIO, 15-year-old Jacob Caldwell was found after a search warrant was executed at a home in Miami Township.
Caldwell’s father was shot and killed in August 2017. Caldwell witnessed the shooting and went missing six days later, on Aug. 21, 2017, WHIO reported.
On Monday, authorities received a call from a female who said she had information about where to find Caldwell, WHIO reported. The tip led to the execution of the search warrant at a home.
“Four adults were inside, and we found Jacob in the basement. That appeared to be his primary area of sleeping,” Sugarcreek Township Police Chief Michael Brown told WHIO.
Brown told WHIO the four adults are associates of the family of Caldwell's mother, who is in jail facing a potential capital murder charge in relation to Caldwell's father’s death.
