DUBOIS, Pa. - Call it sportsmanship, call it helping out, even call it just being a good person. One Oil City high school football player is the type of athlete, and person, everyone should strive to be.
Oil City was at DuBois Friday night for a high school football game and it ended in a close score: 55-54 Oil City.
While everyone was either celebrating the win or lamenting the loss, Cam Russell decided instead to help an injured player from the opposing team get towards the sideline.
Can’t speak highly enough of what Cam Russell did with 5 seconds remaining Friday night in the Oilers 55-54 win at DuBois. You have made us all proud Cam! @ETNreisenweber @PIAASports pic.twitter.com/aTWzpotTu0— Oil City Athletics (@Oil_City_Sports) September 23, 2019
Just like Oil City Athletics says, you've made all of us proud.
