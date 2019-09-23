  • Oil City football player shows real sportsmanship at the end of a close game

    DUBOIS, Pa. - Call it sportsmanship, call it helping out, even call it just being a good person. One Oil City high school football player is the type of athlete, and person, everyone should strive to be.

    Oil City was at DuBois Friday night for a high school football game and it ended in a close score: 55-54 Oil City. 

    While everyone was either celebrating the win or lamenting the loss, Cam Russell decided instead to help an injured player from the opposing team get towards the sideline.

    Just like Oil City Athletics says, you've made all of us proud.

