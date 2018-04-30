  • One dead in fiery car crash on the South Shore

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - One person was killed in a fiery one-car crash in Pittsburgh's South Shore early Monday.

    Investigators said a man was driving on West Carson Street toward the West End Circle around 1:30 a.m. when he crashed into a pole and the car burst into flames. 

    Related Headlines

    The driver, who was the only person in the car, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. 

    The victim's name hasn't been released. 

    TRENDING NOW:

    A part of West Carson Street was shut down while police cleared the area and investigated the crash, but the road has since reopened.   

    WPXI’s Gabriella DeLuca is working to find out more about the victim and what led up to the crash for Channel 11 Morning News. 

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    One dead in fiery car crash on the South Shore

  • Headline Goes Here

    Victim of deadly accident in Westmoreland County identified

  • Headline Goes Here

    Parkway North inbound fully reopens after deadly chain-reaction crash

  • Headline Goes Here

    Police: Passenger in stolen vehicle dies in crash