PITTSBURGH - One person was killed in a fiery one-car crash in Pittsburgh's South Shore early Monday.
Investigators said a man was driving on West Carson Street toward the West End Circle around 1:30 a.m. when he crashed into a pole and the car burst into flames.
The driver, who was the only person in the car, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
The victim's name hasn't been released.
A part of West Carson Street was shut down while police cleared the area and investigated the crash, but the road has since reopened.
WPXI’s Gabriella DeLuca is working to find out more about the victim and what led up to the crash for Channel 11 Morning News.
