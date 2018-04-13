PITTSBURGH - Some good news for drivers who use Commercial Street and Forward Avenue to avoid the Squirrel Hill Tunnel. The city of Pittsburgh announced the inbound lane is now open.
The streets have been closed for weeks due to a landslide.
Crews have been working to clean up the debris and shore up the hillside.
The inbound lane from Swisshelm Park north to Squirrel Hill is now open.
The outbound lane is still closed.
The city did not give a timetable for when that lane would reopen.
