  • One lane of Commercial Street, Forward Avenue reopens following landslide

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - Some good news for drivers who use Commercial Street and Forward Avenue to avoid the Squirrel Hill Tunnel. The city of Pittsburgh announced the inbound lane is now open.

    The streets have been closed for weeks due to a landslide.

    Related Headlines

    Crews have been working to clean up the debris and shore up the hillside

    The inbound lane from Swisshelm Park north to Squirrel Hill is now open.

    The outbound lane is still closed. 

    The city did not give a timetable for when that lane would reopen.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    One lane of Commercial Street, Forward Avenue reopens following landslide

  • Headline Goes Here

    Kennywood warning of scam offering free tickets

  • Headline Goes Here

    Family warning others of dangers of 'choking game'

  • Headline Goes Here

    Jurors deliberating case of karate instructor accused of sexual assault

  • Headline Goes Here

    55 miles of road-paving projects to begin Monday