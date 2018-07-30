One lane, one way, one weekend: Parkway East paving project scheduled for August

PITTSBURGH - Paving work will impact anyone using the Parkway East one weekend in August.
As Channel 11 reported in May, a lane will be closed starting at 10 p.m. Aug. 10 through 6 a.m. Aug. 13.
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, the lane closure will stretch from the Fort Pitt Bridge to the Birmingham Bridge.
This is planned work that, despite other reports, will not close the entire Parkway.
PennDOT officials will announce Tuesday whether the closure will affect inbound or outbound traffic.
