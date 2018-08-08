One person killed in afternoon shooting in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Pa. - One person was killed in a shooting Wednesday afternoon in Pittsburgh’s Knoxville neighborhood.
Investigators told Channel 11 that shots were fired just before 1 p.m. near the corner of Brownsville Road and Maryland Street.
When first responders arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He died at the hospital, police said.
This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.
