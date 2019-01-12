  • One person rescued from row house fire in Lawrenceville

    PITTSBURGH - Fire crews battled a row house fire in Pittsburgh's Lawrenceville neighborhood Saturday morning

    The fire was in the 3900 block of Liberty Avenue.

    At least one person was rescued from the third floor of the building, according to Pittsburgh Fire Chief Darryl Jones.

    The person initially tried to escape, but couldn't and retreated back into the building, according to Jones. Firefighters were able to gain entry and get the person out.

    The person was transported to the hospital with minor smoke inhalation and is in fair condition. 

