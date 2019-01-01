  • One person stabbed to death in Aliquippa

    ALIQUIPPA, Pa. - One person was killed early Tuesday morning in a stabbing in Aliquippa.

    State police told Channel 11's Jennifer Tomazic that the stabbing happened around 6 a.m. on Main Street. It started as an argument on a porch and ended in a stabbing three doors down.

    The investigation is being handled by state police.

    Tomazic is headed to Beaver County to learn more about the victim and who may be facing charges.

