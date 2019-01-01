ALIQUIPPA, Pa. - One person was killed early Tuesday morning in a stabbing in Aliquippa.
State police told Channel 11's Jennifer Tomazic that the stabbing happened around 6 a.m. on Main Street. It started as an argument on a porch and ended in a stabbing three doors down.
If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter.
UPDATE: I’ve learned a man was killed in the stabbing in Aliquippa. It started on the porch nearest and ended 3 houses down. @WPXI pic.twitter.com/gLcLnGkfvZ— WPXIJennifer Tomazic (@JenniferTomazic) January 1, 2019
The investigation is being handled by state police.
Tomazic is headed to Beaver County to learn more about the victim and who may be facing charges.
TRENDING NOW:
- Report: Disagreement with teammate led to Antonio Brown missing Sunday's game
- Coroner identifies young man found dead under grill behind home
- Search underway for 13-year-old girl, 17-year-old boy
- VIDEO: Pittsburgh Steelers' James Conner inspired by young boy with cancer
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}