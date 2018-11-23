  • One week left to visit Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium for free

    PITTSBURGH - The Pittsburgh Zoo and PPG Aquarium is offering free admission for another week.

    Visitors of all ages can visit the zoo now through November 30 for free. The free admission is a thank you for the support given to the zoo throughout the year.

    The zoo opens daily at 9 a.m. Gates close at 4 p.m. and the zoo closes at 5 p.m.

