One week left to visit Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium for free

PITTSBURGH - The Pittsburgh Zoo and PPG Aquarium is offering free admission for another week.
Visitors of all ages can visit the zoo now through November 30 for free. The free admission is a thank you for the support given to the zoo throughout the year.
Related Headlines
The zoo opens daily at 9 a.m. Gates close at 4 p.m. and the zoo closes at 5 p.m.
TRENDING NOW:
- Police: Man killed his baby hours after it was born to 15-year-old girl, encased body in cement
- Suspect with criminal record arrested in shooting death of pregnant 14-year-old
- Massive water main break floods businesses, homes
- VIDEO: Woman receives kidney from fellow Penguins fan after sign spotted at game
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}