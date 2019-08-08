0 One woman dies after double stabbing at bus stop in downtown Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH - One of two women stabbed Thursday at a bus stop in downtown Pittsburgh has died, police said.

One of the women was talking to a police officer when a man came up from behind the officer and attacked her and another woman walking by with a knife, authorities said. The woman the officer was talking to may have been sleeping at the bus stop, according to officials.

The stabbing happened about 11:30 a.m. outside the Burlington Coat Factory on Sixth Avenue, which was shut down between Wood and Smithfield streets. A large police presence was in the area.

Both women, who investigators said did not know each other, were taken to hospitals.

The woman who had been talking to the officer before she was stabbed in the neck died at the hospital, police said. The second woman is still being treated.

#BREAKING: @PghPolice confirm one of the women attacked by the suspect with a knife died from her injuries. She was stabbed in the neck — Aaron Martin (@WPXIAaronMartin) August 8, 2019

Police believe the second woman was wearing a hijab; however, they said the attack appears to have been random.

"At this time there is no evidence to suggest that this attack was racially or religiously motivated. The woman at the bus stop was not wearing religious garb, but the second victim may have been wearing a hijab. Police are investigating and will explore all possible motives," a news release said.

The officer who was talking to one of the women was able to subdue the suspect before helping to give medical aid to the victims, officials said.

#BREAKING: @PghPolice confirm an officer was speaking to a woman at the bus stop on Sixth Street when someone behind the officer attacked the woman and another woman nearby with a knife. The officer tackled the suspect and then provided aid to the victims pic.twitter.com/6dl9J2VGXp — Aaron Martin (@WPXIAaronMartin) August 8, 2019

