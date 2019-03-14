PITTSBURGH - A rescued brown pelican living at Pittsburgh's National Aviary now has a name.
Call her Eloise!
After an online poll The National Aviary named a female Brown Pelican new to the aviary Eloise. #WPXI pic.twitter.com/kBTlXWYMTF— Aaron Saks (@AaronWPXI) March 14, 2019
The Aviary set up an online poll for help naming the pelican, which was rescued after suffering a wing injury, arriving at the aviary in December from a wild bird rescue center in Florida.
Eloise received the most votes.
