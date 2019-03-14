  • Online voters choose new name for Aviary pelican

    PITTSBURGH - A rescued brown pelican living at Pittsburgh's National Aviary now has a name.

    Call her Eloise!

    The Aviary set up an online poll for help naming the pelican, which was rescued after suffering a wing injury, arriving at the aviary in December from a wild bird rescue center in Florida.

    Eloise received the most votes.

