Open carry rally being held outside City-County building on Monday

PITTSBURGH - Precautions are in place as gun rights activists from around the region get ready to gather at the Pittsburgh City-County Building.
An open carry rally is set for Monday in response to proposed gun control measures introduced by the City Council last month.
Signs are up warning visitors that guns and knives are not allowed in the building, and that's something over which a pro-gun group is threatening to take the city to court.
Organizers say under state law, guns are allowed inside the building; they just have to be stored safely inside a locker.
City leaders say the group has a right to assemble, but the goal will be to keep everyone safe.
