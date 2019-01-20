Open Doors Pittsburgh Ride with the King bus tour of African American churches

Doors Open Pittsburgh kicked off Black History Month during the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend.
Visitors heard first-hand stories from Pittsburgh's African American church community leaders.
It was all part of the nonprofit's Ride with the King: The Black History Tour.
The tour took visitors inside churches in East Liberty, Bethel Park, and the North Side.
Visitors learned about events and churches that shaped local history while exploring the works of black contemporary artists.
For many, the church has brought the entire community together for generations.
"We needed a place to worship and be together and understand what our beliefs were, and what we wanted for our children for the future,” Janice Brown from Bethel AME Church said.
