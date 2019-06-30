PITTSBURGH - Another OpenStreets PGH event is taking place in Pittsburgh on Sunday.
Tens of thousands of people are expected to walk and bike through a section of downtown Pittsburgh, the Strip District and Lawrenceville.
No cars will be allowed on a 4-mile stretch of Penn Avenue and Butler Street.
Here are the street closures that will be in effect until 1:30 p.m.
- Market Street from Market Square to Liberty Avenue
- 6th Street from Liberty to Penn Avenue
- Penn Avenue from 6th Street to 34th Street
- Butler Street from 34th Street to 52nd Street
The event includes fitness workshops, kids’ activities, shopping, brunch, community arts and special promotions. For a full list CLICK HERE.
