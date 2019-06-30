  • Grab your bikes and walking shoes! OpenStreetsPGH is today!

    By: Shelley Rodgers

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - Another OpenStreets PGH event is taking place in Pittsburgh on Sunday.

    Tens of thousands of people are expected to walk and bike through a section of downtown Pittsburgh, the Strip District and Lawrenceville.

    >>RELATED: 11 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend (6/28-6/30)

    No cars will be allowed on a 4-mile stretch of Penn Avenue and Butler Street.

    Here are the street closures that will be in effect until 1:30 p.m.

    • Market Street from Market Square to Liberty Avenue
    • 6th Street from Liberty to Penn Avenue
    • Penn Avenue from 6th Street to 34th Street
    • Butler Street from 34th Street to 52nd Street

     

    The event includes fitness workshops, kids’ activities, shopping, brunch, community arts and special promotions. For a full list CLICK HERE.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories