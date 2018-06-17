  • Organization honors man killed 5 years ago trying to stop bank robbery

    Five years after Vincent Kelley was fatally shot trying to stop a bank robbery in Washington County, an event honoring him and other victims of violent crime was held Saturday.

    Kelley, 46, was killed on Father’s Day 2013 while pursuing a man who had just robbed the Citizens Bank branch inside the Giant Eagle in South Strabane at gunpoint.

    No arrests have been made despite sizeable rewards asking the public for information.

    On Saturday, the organization created in Kelley's memory held a free event that was open to the public to raise awareness for unsolved crimes and help the families of violent crime victims.

    Organizers say they plan to make this an annual event and will continue to search for Kelley’s killer.

