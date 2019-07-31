The Three Rivers Regatta wasn't the only boating event planned for our area this weekend, and after it was canceled at the last minute, organizers of other events are preparing for increased crowd sizes.
Channel 11's Amy Marcinkiewicz talked to the organizer of the Moraine State Park Regatta, which is just a short ride up I-79 from Pittsburgh in Butler County.
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive Butler County news alerts. CLICK HERE to find out how.
"When I heard it, I could not believe it, but we are on as scheduled and we are telling everybody we are ready and prepared for more people," Amanda Becker, the director of the regatta in Moraine, said.
Typically, about 19,000 people pack the shoreline at Moraine on Saturday and Sunday. The event includes all different types of vendors, bands and boats.
TRENDING NOW:
- Home destroyed by explosion in Washington Co., 5 injured
- Criminal investigation launched into Three Rivers Regatta organizer
- Surveillance video of woman urinating on potatoes at Walmart not seen until next day
- VIDEO: Daughter convinces dad to give away $14 million property to conservation group
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}