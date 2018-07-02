0 Other agencies covering shifts for East Pittsburgh police

There’s been an obvious difference at the East Pittsburgh Police Department and the borough building since Officer Michael Rosfeld shot and killed Antwon Rose.

“Sometimes you need that extra help,” said resident Melissa Patterson. “Sometimes you need that extra, you know, know that you have someone behind you.”

Channel 11 uncovered Monday that on Friday and Saturday, state police and Allegheny County Police covered all shifts at the East Pittsburgh Police Department.

The department asked for the help, but it’s not clear why. Channel 11 went to the police department for answers. The light was on, but no one was there.

“Seems like it’s really tense,” said Patterson.

We saw an officer pull up before we left. He said he didn’t know extra help was needed, but said all officers will work their normal shifts this week.

He did tell us the borough building was temporarily shut down due to death threats some workers received.

“If they feel like they are threatened at work, they are not going to want ... you know, things are going to get done the way they should be,” Patterson said.

