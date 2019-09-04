PITTSBURGH - UPDATE (3:36 p.m.): The outbound HOV lanes have opened to traffic.
ORIGINAL STORY: The HOV lanes on outbound Interstate 279 will not open at their regularly scheduled time Wednesday, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.
PennDOT officials said electrical issues are preventing the HOV lanes from opening on time.
TRAFFIC ALERT from PennDOT - HOV Lanes WILL NOT OPEN on time today. #PittsburghTraffic #wpxi pic.twitter.com/PwGqRqYL54— WPXI Traffic (@WPXITraffic) September 4, 2019
