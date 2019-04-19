PITTSBURGH - The outbound lanes of the Squirrel Hill Tunnel have reopened following 2 crashes.
Police were on the scene of one crash inside of the tunnel which happened around 4:39 p.m.
The second crash was a result of the first one, which happened around 4:14 p.m.
There were no injuries reported.
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts on Allegheny County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
TRENDING NOW:
- Former DA's detective, wife charged with fraud and embezzlement
- California couple convicted of imprisoning, torturing 13 children get life in prison
- Survey: Pittsburgh one of grossest US cities when it comes to hygiene
- VIDEO: TSA: Man arrested at JFK airport hid gun inside DVD player
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}