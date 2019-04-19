  • Outbound Squirrel Hill Tunnel reopens following 2 crashes

    PITTSBURGH - The outbound lanes of the Squirrel Hill Tunnel have reopened following 2 crashes.

    Police were on the scene of one crash inside of the tunnel which happened around 4:39 p.m.

    The second crash was a result of the first one, which happened around 4:14 p.m.

    There were no injuries reported.

