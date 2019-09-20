PITTSBURGH - A massive water main break Friday morning has flooded a Pittsburgh road, closed schools and has crews with swift water rescue gear pulling people from homes.
East Agnew Avenue in the area of Becks Run Road in the city's Carrick neighborhood has been ripped apart by rushing water.
East Agnew Avenue and Dowling Street are closed to Becks Run Road. Becks Run Road is closed from Brownsville Road to East Carson Street because of debris.
The water is rushing toward homes, filling basements and backyards.
Crews have swift water rescue gear to check on people who live in the area. Two people and six cats have been rescued, police said.
Power has been cut in the area because of compromised power poles, according to Pittsburgh Public Safety.
Pennsylvania American Water has been notified of the break, which happened about 5 a.m. in a 24-inch line, officials said.
The Red Cross said a team will be providing assistance to people impacted by the water main break.
The Keystone Oaks School District, Baldwin-Whitehall School District, Mt. Lebanon School District, Brentwood Borough School District, Bethel Park's Abraham Lincoln Elementary School and St. Bernard School are closed because of the water main break. Ten schools in the Pittsburgh Public Schools district are also closed: Beechwood PreK-5, Brookline PreK-8, Banksville PreK-5, Carrick High School, Concord PreK-5, Carmalt PreK-8, Pioneer, Roosevelt PreK-5, South Brook 6-8 and West Liberty PreK-5.
Carrick High School's homecoming has been rescheduled for Nov. 1.
Nearly the entire south hills area and parts of the City of Pittsburgh is under a boil water advisory due to the break. PA American Water says this includes over 30 boroughs:
- Baldwin Borough
- Baldwin Township
- Bethel Park
- Brentwood
- Bridgeville
- Carnegie
- Castle Shannon
- Collier
- City of Pittsburgh
- Crafton
- Dormont
- Dravosburg
- Greentree
- Heidelberg
- Homestead
- Ingram
- Jefferson Borough
- Mount Lebanon
- Mount Oliver
- Munhall
- North Fayette
- Oakdale
- Upper Saint Clair
- Pennsbury
- Pleasant Hills
- Rosslyn Farms
- Scott Township
- South Fayette
- South Park
- Thornburg
- West Mifflin
- West Allegheny Muncipal Authority
- West Homestead
- Whitaker
- Whitehall
The water company said starting at 3 p.m. tankers will be available at the following locations:
- Bethel Park Fire Department: 5213 Brightwood Rd, Bethel Park, PA 15102
- Bethel Park Fire Department: 1100 Clifton Rd, Bethel Park, PA 15102
- Castle Shannon Fire Department: 3600 Library Rd, Pittsburgh, PA 15234
- Dormont Fire Department: 1455 Hillsdale Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15216
- Greentree Fire Department: 825 Poplar St, Pittsburgh, PA 15220
- Heidelberg Fire Department: 456 1st St, Carnegie, PA 15106
- Ingram Municipal Building: 40 W Prospect Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15205
- South Fayette Municipal Building: 515 Millers Run Rd, Morgan, PA 15064
- Upper St. Clair Municipal Building: 1820 McLaughlin Run Rd, Pittsburgh, PA 15241
The water company advises people to not drink the water right out of the tap. Bring it to a rolling boil for one minute and let it cool before using. They also advise using bottled water too. This applies to drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth and food preparation.
