0 Over 30 boroughs, parts of the city affected by 'catastrophic' water main break

PITTSBURGH - A massive water main break Friday morning has flooded a Pittsburgh road, closed schools and has crews with swift water rescue gear pulling people from homes.

East Agnew Avenue in the area of Becks Run Road in the city's Carrick neighborhood has been ripped apart by rushing water.

East Agnew Avenue and Dowling Street are closed to Becks Run Road. Becks Run Road is closed from Brownsville Road to East Carson Street because of debris.

The water is rushing toward homes, filling basements and backyards.

Crews have swift water rescue gear to check on people who live in the area. Two people and six cats have been rescued, police said.

Power has been cut in the area because of compromised power poles, according to Pittsburgh Public Safety.

Power has been cut in area due to compromised power poles. More updates to come from @PghPublicSafety Twitter. https://t.co/drg4q23DbJ pic.twitter.com/jpTpZlXt2h — Pgh Public Safety (@PghPublicSafety) September 20, 2019

Pennsylvania American Water has been notified of the break, which happened about 5 a.m. in a 24-inch line, officials said.

The Red Cross said a team will be providing assistance to people impacted by the water main break.

The Keystone Oaks School District, Baldwin-Whitehall School District, Mt. Lebanon School District, Brentwood Borough School District, Bethel Park's Abraham Lincoln Elementary School and St. Bernard School are closed because of the water main break. Ten schools in the Pittsburgh Public Schools district are also closed: Beechwood PreK-5, Brookline PreK-8, Banksville PreK-5, Carrick High School, Concord PreK-5, Carmalt PreK-8, Pioneer, Roosevelt PreK-5, South Brook 6-8 and West Liberty PreK-5.

Carrick High School's homecoming has been rescheduled for Nov. 1.

Working to get you guys a better pic. Here's a look at the water rushing down the street in Carrick from that water main break along East Agnew in area of Becks Run. I'll have a new live update for you from the #BREAKINGNEWS desk @ 5:45. pic.twitter.com/GYtSPdz0UR — Mike Holden (@WPXIMikeHolden) September 20, 2019

Nearly the entire south hills area and parts of the City of Pittsburgh is under a boil water advisory due to the break. PA American Water says this includes over 30 boroughs:

Baldwin Borough

Baldwin Township

Bethel Park

Brentwood

Bridgeville

Carnegie

Castle Shannon

Collier

City of Pittsburgh

Crafton

Dormont

Dravosburg

Greentree

Heidelberg

Homestead

Ingram

Jefferson Borough

Mount Lebanon

Mount Oliver

Munhall

North Fayette

Oakdale

Upper Saint Clair

Pennsbury

Pleasant Hills

Rosslyn Farms

Scott Township

South Fayette

South Park

Thornburg

West Mifflin

West Allegheny Muncipal Authority

West Homestead

Whitaker

Whitehall

The water company said starting at 3 p.m. tankers will be available at the following locations:

Bethel Park Fire Department: 5213 Brightwood Rd, Bethel Park, PA 15102

Bethel Park Fire Department: 1100 Clifton Rd, Bethel Park, PA 15102

Castle Shannon Fire Department: 3600 Library Rd, Pittsburgh, PA 15234

Dormont Fire Department: 1455 Hillsdale Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15216

Greentree Fire Department: 825 Poplar St, Pittsburgh, PA 15220

Heidelberg Fire Department: 456 1st St, Carnegie, PA 15106

Ingram Municipal Building: 40 W Prospect Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15205

South Fayette Municipal Building: 515 Millers Run Rd, Morgan, PA 15064

Upper St. Clair Municipal Building: 1820 McLaughlin Run Rd, Pittsburgh, PA 15241

The water company advises people to not drink the water right out of the tap. Bring it to a rolling boil for one minute and let it cool before using. They also advise using bottled water too. This applies to drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth and food preparation.

Getting updates on massive Penn American water break affecting southern Allegheny County & city of Pittsburgh. Early description is catastrophic in scope. — bill peduto (@billpeduto) September 20, 2019

