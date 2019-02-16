PITTSBURGH - One person was taken to the hospital following a crash in Overbook.
Pittsburgh police said the crash happened on Dartmore Street around 7 p.m. Friday.
Download the WPXI News App for breaking news and alerts.
A channel 11 photographer at the scene said it appears as if the car went over the hill from Dartmore and ended up alongside Saw Mill Run Boulevard.
This is a breaking story. Refresh this page for updates and watch Channel 11 News at 11 for a full report.
TRENDING NOW:
- Report: Payless set to shutter all stores, file for bankruptcy
- CDC: Raw milk from Pa. farm linked to exposures to drug-resistant disease
- ‘Zombie deer' disease found in 24 states, could spread to humans
- VIDEO: Valentine's candy sends 28 students to the hospital
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}