  • 1 person taken to hospital following crash in Overbrook

    PITTSBURGH - One person was taken to the hospital following a crash in Overbook.

    Pittsburgh police said the crash happened on Dartmore Street around 7 p.m. Friday.

    A channel 11 photographer at the scene said it appears as if the car went over the hill from Dartmore and ended up alongside Saw Mill Run Boulevard.

