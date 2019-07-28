PITTSBURGH - At least three people were hospitalized overnight after a large fight outside a Pittsburgh restaurant, according to police.
Authorities said the fight happened around 11 p.m. Saturday on Library Road in Overbrook in the parking lot outside the "Royal Place" restaurant.
Overnight, police told Channel 11 one of the victims was in critical condition.
