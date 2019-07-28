PITTSBURGH - At least three people were hospitalized overnight after a large fight outside a Pittsburgh restaurant, according to police.
Police said they were called around 11 p.m. Saturday to the Royal Place restaurant on Library Road in Overbrook. As officers arrived, a large crowd was gathered outside. Then officers said they saw a man with a stab wound in the parking lot.
Police said they were told about a second stabbing victim on a nearby patio and then a third victim was found at the scene. All stabbing victims were men, according to investigators.
Officers said witnesses told them a fight inside the restaurant had escalated and spilled outside where the stabbings occurred.
Authorities said one man was stabbed in the leg, one was stabbed in his back, and the third victim was stabbed on his hands and in his torso. All three were taken to area hospitals.
Police said there are no arrests at this time.
