Overnight closure planned on PA Turnpike between Pittsburgh and Irwin

PITTSBURGH - The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission announced Friday a section of the turnpike near the Pittsburgh exit will be closed overnight Sunday.
The turnpike will be closed in both directions for five hours between the Pittsburgh and Irwin interchanges on Feb. 17 from 12:01 a.m. to 5 a.m., weather permitting.
Crews will be removing an old overhead bridge that once carried traffic on Trafford-Murrysville Road over the turnpike. The new bridge opened to traffic on September 2018.
The turnpike commission recommends the following detours:
The recommended detour for eastbound traffic exiting at Pittsburgh interchange is:
- U.S. Route 22 east (10.5 miles) to Turnpike 66 south (7 miles) to U.S. Route 30 west (4.6 miles). Re-enter the Turnpike at the Irwin Interchange and follow signs for Harrisburg and east.
The recommended detour for westbound traffic exiting at Irwin interchange is:
- U.S. Route 30 east (4.6 miles) to Turnpike 66 north (7 miles) to U.S. Route 22 west (10.5 miles). Re-enter the Turnpike at the Pittsburgh Interchange and follow signs to Ohio and west.
Drivers should expect additional traffic along the detour routes during the closure.
