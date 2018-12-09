  • Overturned car shuts down part of South Busway after police chase

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - A Saturday police chase ended in a crash that temporarily closed a section of the busway in the South Hills.

    The vehicle was being pursued on the South Busway by Port Authority of Allegheny County police and ended up on its roof near Glenbury Street in Pittsburgh's Overbrook neighborhood around 7 p.m., a Port Authority spokesman said.

    Buses were temporarily redirected to the busway access point at Whited Street, the spokesman said. The busway reopened just before 8 p.m.

    It was not immediately clear why the car was on the busway or the conditions of anyone involved.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories