  • Overturned tractor-trailer causes backups on I-79

    An overturned tractor-trailer shut down one lane on Interstate 79 northbound in Robinson Township on Monday.

    The crash happened around 4 p.m., according to officials.

    Debris was seen scattered all over the crash scene. 

    The crash was off of the highway, but caused a backup for about 5 miles.

