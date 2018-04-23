An overturned tractor-trailer shut down one lane on Interstate 79 northbound in Robinson Township on Monday.
The crash happened around 4 p.m., according to officials.
Robinson: Vehicle crash - Mile marker 63.5 I-79 northbound. Tractor trailer rolled over and is off the road.— Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) April 23, 2018
Debris was seen scattered all over the crash scene.
The crash was off of the highway, but caused a backup for about 5 miles.
TRENDING NOW:
- Jury finds man guilty of double homicide
- Waffle House shooting: Man accused of killing 4 in Tennessee arrested
- Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, gives birth to baby boy
- VIDEO: Family dog poisoned by drugs
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}