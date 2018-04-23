An overturned tractor-trailer has shut down one lane on Interstate 79 northbound in Robinson Township.
The crash happened around 4 p.m., according to officials.
Robinson: Vehicle crash - Mile marker 63.5 I-79 northbound. Tractor trailer rolled over and is off the road.— Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) April 23, 2018
We're working to find out if anyone was injured, for 11 at 11.
Debris is seen scattered all over the crash scene.
The crash is off of the highway, but causing a backup for about 5 miles.
