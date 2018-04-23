  • Overturned tractor-trailer causing backups on I-79

    An overturned tractor-trailer has shut down one lane on Interstate 79 northbound in Robinson Township.

    The crash happened around 4 p.m., according to officials.

    Debris is seen scattered all over the crash scene. 

    The crash is off of the highway, but causing a backup for about 5 miles.

