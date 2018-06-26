  • Overturned tractor-trailer causing heavy delays on Parkway East

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - A tractor-trailer overturned early Tuesday morning on the Parkway East inbound.

    The crash was reported about 5 a.m. at the bend at Bates Street. Traffic is backed up to the Squirrel Hill Tunnel.

    Channel 11’s Trisha Pittman is monitoring delays and updating alternate routes to get you around the crash -- on Channel 11 Morning News.

    All inbound lanes were blocked, but one lane has since been reopened to relieve backlog. Traffic is still stopped at the Squirrel Hill Tunnel.

    Debris from the crash has led to some flat tires.

    No injuries have been reported.

