  • Overturned tractor-trailer shuts down lane on I-79

    Updated:

    An overturned tractor-trailer has shut down one lane on Interstate 79 northbound in Robinson Township.

    The crash happened around 4 p.m., according to officials.

    We're working to find out if anyone was injured, for Channel 11 News at 5 p.m.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Overturned tractor-trailer shuts down lane on I-79

  • Headline Goes Here

    School locked down after juvenile outside appeared to be holding a gun

  • Headline Goes Here

    Ross Township road closing until end of June for landslide repairs

  • Headline Goes Here

    Crews battle flames, smoke coming from Edgewood home

  • Headline Goes Here

    Car crashes into front door of home; woman on couch feet away