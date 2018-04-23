An overturned tractor-trailer has shut down one lane on Interstate 79 northbound in Robinson Township.
The crash happened around 4 p.m., according to officials.
Robinson: Vehicle crash - Mile marker 63.5 I-79 northbound. Tractor trailer rolled over and is off the road.— Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) April 23, 2018
We're working to find out if anyone was injured, for Channel 11 News at 5 p.m.
