PITTSBURGH - People who use Hulton Road in Oakmont had to find a detour for several hours Tuesday.
A truck carrying recycled asphalt flipped over near Fifth Street around 1:30 p.m. and came to a stop just a few feet from a house. Two people were inside but they were not hurt.
You can customize your Channel 11 News app to recieve alerts for Allegheny County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
A Hazmat team was called because the truck was leaking diesel fuel.
Police told Channel 11's Damany Lewis that the driver reported an issue with the truck's brakes.
The driver of the truck was also not hurt.
BREAKING: A truck carrying recycled asphalt crashes into house on Hulton Rd in #Oakmont. Hulton Rd is shutdown Heavy traffic in the area. #wpxi pic.twitter.com/tt16kTlM2j— Juice (@WPXI_Juice) May 28, 2019
TRENDING NOW:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}