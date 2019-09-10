  • Owner of Pa. radio station tried to recruit men to rape a woman, police say

    Updated:

    The owner of a Pennsylvania radio station is charged with trying to recruit men to rape a woman.

    Roger Wahl owns WQZS in Somerset County.

    He pretended to be the victim on a dating website, according to police, then he sent nude pictures of the victim to entice men.

    Wahl got those pictures by hiding a camera in the victim's bathroom, police said.

