The owner of a Pennsylvania radio station is charged with trying to recruit men to rape a woman.
Roger Wahl owns WQZS in Somerset County.
You can customize your WPXI News App to receive news alerts. CLICK HERE to find out how.
He pretended to be the victim on a dating website, according to police, then he sent nude pictures of the victim to entice men.
Wahl got those pictures by hiding a camera in the victim's bathroom, police said.
TRENDING NOW:
- Firefighter taken to hospital, roof collapses after large fire at Pittsburgh church
- Remembering the tragic crash of Flight 427 25 years later
- Local home mistakenly shot up with baby sleeping inside after incident at bar, police say
- VIDEO: School planning to add additional security after stadium shooting
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}